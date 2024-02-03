Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 40,595 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,595 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Radian Group worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after purchasing an additional 367,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.11. 820,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,090. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

