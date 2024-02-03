Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Patterson Companies worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.78. 683,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,264. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

