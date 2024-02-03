Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 85,738 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,738 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services comprises about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 6.32% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 852,397 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.53. 73,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $37,882.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,420 shares in the company, valued at $965,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

