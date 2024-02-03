Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $22,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 416,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

