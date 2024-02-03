Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16, reports. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.22%.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 64,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327 over the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

