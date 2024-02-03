Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

HTLF stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 495.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 248.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

