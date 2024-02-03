Henderson Opportunities (HOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of Henderson Opportunities stock opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($12.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £79.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Henderson Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 845 ($10.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 986.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 953.18.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

