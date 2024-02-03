Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 140,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 194,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The firm has a market cap of $665.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

