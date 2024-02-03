Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

HXL stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

