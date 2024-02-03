Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HXL. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Get Hexcel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.