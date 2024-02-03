Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. 4,317,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

