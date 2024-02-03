Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,216,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 528,918 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 9.2% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,995,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.11. 4,317,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

