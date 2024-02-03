Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of HLI opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $129.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

