Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of HLI opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $129.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLI
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Houlihan Lokey
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.