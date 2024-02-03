Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,887,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

