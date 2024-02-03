Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.

Shares of HUM opened at $378.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.13. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

