Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

