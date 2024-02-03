Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,120 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.80% of Huron Consulting Group worth $74,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.52 and a 1-year high of $113.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,758,960. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

