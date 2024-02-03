HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.30. 284,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,532,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
