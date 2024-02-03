HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.30. 284,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,532,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HUYA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HUYA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 330,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

