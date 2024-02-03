IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,851 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $68,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $527.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

