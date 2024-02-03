Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average is $244.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
