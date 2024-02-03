Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average is $244.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

