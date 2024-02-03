Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $144.21 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

