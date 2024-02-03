Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.84 and last traded at $45.61. Approximately 156,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 242,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $3,000,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 257.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 137.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

