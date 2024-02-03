Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 4,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Inrad Optics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.12%.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

