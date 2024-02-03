Insider Buying: Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insider Purchases £18,000 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) insider Les Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,883.30).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of JOG opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.43) on Friday. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 354 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,276.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.67.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

