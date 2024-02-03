Insider Buying: Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insider Purchases £18,000 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) insider Les Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,883.30).
Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance
Shares of JOG opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.43) on Friday. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 354 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,276.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.67.
About Jersey Oil and Gas
