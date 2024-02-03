Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

