International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.
International Paper Price Performance
NYSE IP opened at $33.47 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
