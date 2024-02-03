International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $33.47 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in International Paper by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in International Paper by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 47.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

