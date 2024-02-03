International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 7.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

