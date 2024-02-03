Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.4 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

