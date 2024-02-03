Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592,532 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 9.7% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 4.96% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $739,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $176.67. 2,009,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,786. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $157.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

