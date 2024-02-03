Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IONS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,463. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

