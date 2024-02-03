IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of IQVIA worth $89,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after buying an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $210.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $240.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.