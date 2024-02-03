iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lifted by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $82,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.