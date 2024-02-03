iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lifted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 282,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 83,309 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,803,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,193,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

