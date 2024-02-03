iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $321.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $322.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

