iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $321.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $322.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

