iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $106.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

