Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.00

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 6215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.