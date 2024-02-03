J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 642,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,423,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,179,000 after purchasing an additional 966,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

