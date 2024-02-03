J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 408,689 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 408,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

