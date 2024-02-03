J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 112,479 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,479 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.4 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $303.57 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.60 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,058.66, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

