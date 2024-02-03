J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,507 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Marathon Oil worth $52,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

