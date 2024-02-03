J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $65,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.