J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $65,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

