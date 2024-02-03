J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $55.70 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $387.88 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $393.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.87 and its 200 day moving average is $343.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

