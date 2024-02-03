J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,114,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,424,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 194,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.