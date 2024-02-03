J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $154.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

