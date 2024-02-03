J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43,968 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,968 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $76,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $113.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

