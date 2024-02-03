J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 87,151 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,151 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $60,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

