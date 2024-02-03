Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Jamf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAMF

Jamf Stock Up 1.4 %

Jamf stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.52. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. Analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.