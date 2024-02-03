JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 447 ($5.68).
JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 1.7 %
Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion
In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($63,031.82). Corporate insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
