Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $3.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The company had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.